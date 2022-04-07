DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,353.31.
A number of research firms recently commented on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.17.
About DSV A/S (Get Rating)
DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.
