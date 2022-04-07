Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 571 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PROG by 349.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $56.73.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. PROG’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

