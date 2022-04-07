Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 170,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

