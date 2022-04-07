Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $974,000 Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

