Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

