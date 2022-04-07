Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

