Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

