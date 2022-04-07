Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,594 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

NYSE:THO opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

