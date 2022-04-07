Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,831 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,831 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,613,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,912,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,276,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of LXP opened at $15.56 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

