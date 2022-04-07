Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 497,583 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

