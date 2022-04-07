Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($51.05).

Shares of DUE opened at €24.80 ($27.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.80. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($48.44). The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

