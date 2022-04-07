DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.23.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 309.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

