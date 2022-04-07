Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. 1,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DYNDF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.