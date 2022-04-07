Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys A$142,140.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$14.21 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of A$142,140.00 ($106,872.18).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.03 ($10.55) per share, with a total value of A$140,330.00 ($105,511.28).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.
About Eagers Automotive (Get Rating)
Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
