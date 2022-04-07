Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,094,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,689,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.50. 4,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,422. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.05 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average of $267.83.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

