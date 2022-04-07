Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 10,700 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 281,103 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,709,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

VRNS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

