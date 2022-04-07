Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after buying an additional 399,299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.99. 67,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,508. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

