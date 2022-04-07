Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Iris Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.92. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,648. Iris Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

