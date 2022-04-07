Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 26,470 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of PennantPark Investment worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 780,285 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,983,000. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 4,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $508.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

