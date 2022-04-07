Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after buying an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

