Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,650,000 after purchasing an additional 95,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,734,000 after purchasing an additional 616,215 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 286,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

