Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 144,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 884,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,566,000 after buying an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 197,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 171,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. 988,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,068,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

