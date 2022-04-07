Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $121.44

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $121.44 and last traded at $121.90, with a volume of 831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.32.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.54.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

