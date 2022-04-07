Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 679,504 shares of company stock worth $9,591,952 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

