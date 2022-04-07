Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

ESTE opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.38.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

