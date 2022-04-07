Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. "

DEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 92,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

