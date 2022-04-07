Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $144.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.55. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.