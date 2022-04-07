Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

