ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) vs. Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Head-To-Head Survey

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Sasol $14.29 billion 1.09 $588.89 million N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I (Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sasol (Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids processes. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur dioxide, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals,plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

