EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $437,425.71

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $437,425.71 and $969.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,040.46 or 0.99772174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00027374 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002087 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.