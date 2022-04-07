Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.04. 67,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,260. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.