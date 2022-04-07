Edward C. Coppola Buys 2,100 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MAC opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

