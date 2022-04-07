Edward S. Lampert Sells 55,358 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $97.79 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

