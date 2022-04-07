Edward S. Lampert Sells 55,358 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $97.79 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
