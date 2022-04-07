EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 7.6%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. 7,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 825,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

The company has a market cap of $627.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EHang by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of EHang by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EHang by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EHang by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EHang by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

