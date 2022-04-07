EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.50

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 2340492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a market capitalization of £185.15 million and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.