Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $15,603,002.92 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95.

On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.32. The stock had a trading volume of 73,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,757. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $295.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.09.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 107.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

