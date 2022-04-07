Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPFF. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

SPFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 6,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,715. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

