Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOMP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 135,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $49.87. 4,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,128. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $69.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47.

