Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 166,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $60.58. 96,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

