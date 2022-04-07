Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.96.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $220.57. 465,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,931,862. The stock has a market cap of $600.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.17.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

