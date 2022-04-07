Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 602 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,406. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

