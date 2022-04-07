Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.64.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312,900 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

