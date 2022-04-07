Enbridge Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,779 put options.
Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
