Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after buying an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 89,130 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

