Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$43.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. National Bankshares cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,850.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$707.02.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV opened at C$30.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.68. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$25.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$899.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.