Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives $12.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

ENRFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.