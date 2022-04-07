Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.31. The company has a market cap of C$741.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

