Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 128,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,185,592 shares.The stock last traded at $9.37 and had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

