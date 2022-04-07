Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Trading Up 9.1%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 180,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,503,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.50 and a beta of 1.43.
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
