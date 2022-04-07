Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NETI shares. Citigroup began coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Eneti alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,900,000. Condire Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eneti by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 52,577 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter worth $6,587,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eneti by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,356,000.

Eneti stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,902. Eneti has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eneti will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.01%.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.